Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 18 (ANI): A 27-year-old man lost his life after his car broke through the boundary of a drain and fell into water near the Sector-150 intersection under the jurisdiction of Knowledge Park Police Station in Greater Noida, police said on Sunday.

Greater Noida Police said, "On the night of January 16-17, 2026, the Knowledge Park Police Station received information via a Police Response Vehicle (PRV) that a car had broken through the boundary of a drain at the Sector-150 intersection and fallen into the nearby water. Upon receiving the information, local police reached the spot and informed the fire station, SDRF/NDRF. Attempts were made to rescue the car driver with the help of local divers."

Police further said that SDRF/NDRF teams conducted a search operation and recovered the body of the car occupant. "The deceased has been identified as Yuvraj, age 27, resident of Sector-150, Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar. The body is being sent for post-mortem examination after completing the necessary formalities. Further action is being taken," the statement added.

Joint Commissioner of Police Rajeev Narain Mishra said, "A very tragic incident has occurred under the jurisdiction of Knowledge Park Police Station. We stand with the victim's family."

He said that upon receiving information, the local police, in coordination with the fire brigade, initiated rescue efforts. "Attempts were made to rescue the person using fire brigade ladders, cranes, searchlights, and a makeshift boat. The final rescue operation was carried out with the assistance of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). Visibility was zero at the time," he added.

The Joint CP further said, "Based on the complaint filed by the victim's family, a case has been registered at Knowledge Park Police Station under the relevant sections of the law. The incident is being investigated, and strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty."

Meanwhile, the father of the deceased, Rajkumar Mehta, alleged negligence in the rescue operation. He said, "My son was struggling to save himself... My son was crying out for help, asking people to help him, but most of the crowd was just watching. Some people were making videos..."

He further said, "My son struggled for 2 hours to save his life... The officials and staff present there were not capable of saving him. They did not have any divers... There is negligence by the administration in this entire matter..."

"My demand is that there should be proper action in the case and full arrangements should be made so that such an incident does not happen again there," he added. (ANI)

