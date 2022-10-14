New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) A day after arresting a senior IAS officer, the Enforcement Directorate on Friday claimed a "massive scam" is taking place in coal transportation in Chhattisgarh under which a "cartel" of politicians, officers and others is allegedly running a "parallel system of extorting illegal levy" which is generating about Rs 2-3 crore daily.

The federal probe agency arrested IAS officer Sameer Vishnoi and two others on Thursday after conducting multiple raids in the central Indian state early this week. A court in state capital Raipur sent them to ED custody till October 21.

The ED said Vishnoi, an IAS officer of the 2009 batch, and his wife were found in possession of Rs 47 lakh of "unaccounted" cash and 4 kg gold jewellery.

The money laundering investigation was launched after the ED took cognisance of a Income Tax Department complaint.

In a statement, the ED said the case pertains to "a massive scam in which illegal levy of Rs 25 per tonne is being extorted from every tonne of coal transported in Chhattisgarh by a cartel involving senior bureaucrats, businessmen, politicians and middlemen."

"It is estimated that around Rs 2-3 crore was generated on a daily basis," the ED said.

The statement said the "main kingpin of this scam is Suryakant Tiwari (stated to be absconding) and his associates, who entered into a criminal conspiracy to run a parallel system of extorting illegal levy on coal and were doing illegal and unaccounted cash movement."

The ED said the "proceeds of crime" were being used by the accused for investing in benami assets, bribing officials to influence senior officers and also used "by or on behalf of" political executives of the state.

It said the agency was investigating "the entire gamut of this conspiracy including the main kingpin, the role of senior officials who facilitated this scam with impunity and the beneficiaries of the illegal proceeds of crime".

The agency said it has seized "unaccounted" cash amounting to Rs 4.5 crore, gold jewellery, bullion and other valuables worth around Rs 2 crore during the raids.

Talking about the alleged modus operandi of the "cartel", the ED said the "extortion" of illegal coal levy became rampant when the director, Geology and Mining Department, issued a notification on July 15, 2020 which modified the earlier online process of e-permit for transporting the coal from mines to users into issuance of manual NOC (no objection certificate).

The ED alleged "no SOP (standard operating procedure) was circulated in this regard".

It said a coal delivery order (CDO) was issued in favour of the buyer by the mining company and the buyers were required to deposit an EMD of Rs 500 per metric tonnes with the mining company and were also required to lift the coal within 45 days.

"The new notification forced the mining companies to apply to the mining officer/ DDM for NOC for issuance of e-permit. Without NOC, the e-permit for transportation of the coal cannot be issued by the mining officer leading to the non-execution of CDO (issued by the mining company after auction).

"If CDO is not executed within 45 days, it lapses and EMD paid by the buyer at the rate of Rs 500 per tonne is forfeited by the mining company.

"Thus, it is the buyer of the coal (normally steel plants/captive power plant owners) whose supply of coal is disrupted and his EMD is forfeited, if NOC is delayed or denied," it alleged.

The agency said its survey revealed that no "prudent" documentation system was in place at the mining department and was left blank.

"At many places signatures were missing. Note sheets were missing. Namesake enquiry is conducted and NOCs are issued at the whims and fancy of the collector/DMO (district mining officer).

"More than 30,000 NOCs have been issued since 15.7.22, without any SOP. Outward registers were not maintained. There is no clarity on the role of the officers. Many of the details like the transporter's name, company's name etc. are left blank," it claimed.

It said this "cartel" was led by Suryakant Tiwari, who, with the assistance of very senior officers created a network of extortion as it claimed that the accused kept men who would collect and move money and share the exploits between the kingpins, workers, senior IAS-IPS officers and politicians.

The agency said Raigad district collector and IAS officer Ranu Sahu was "found to be missing from her official residence."

