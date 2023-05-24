New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal's daughter Sukanya Mondal has moved the Delhi High Court seeking to quash Enforcement Directorate's(ED) complaint and challenging her arrest in a money laundering case related to cattle smuggling.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma has listed the matter for hearing the arguments on the point of maintainability. The matter has been listed on August 9, 2023, for hearing.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Good News: Bhagwant Mann-Led Punjab Govt to Release Pending 6% DA Installment to Employees.

Advocate Amit Kumar, the counsel for Sukanya Mondal, submitted before the bench that this petition seeks the quashing of ED's complaint and the entire proceeding in the matter against the petitioner.

The arrest has also been challenged by the petitioner, the counsel submitted.

Also Read | Imran Khan Urges Supreme Court Judges To Save Democracy in Pakistan, Says 'You Are Our Last Hope'.

Advocate Amit Kumar submitted before the court that her arrest is illegal and she can't be arrested in the money laundering case as she is not an accused in the case registered by the CBI for the alleged scheduled offence. As she is not an accused in the main case, she can not be made an accused in the money laundering case, the counsel added.

He also submitted that her case is squarely covered by the judgment of the Supreme Court in the Vijay Madan Lal Chaudhary case. In view of the judgement the proceedings against the petitioner should be quashed.

On the other hand, ED's counsel informed the court that the bail is pending before the trial court and listed on May 26.

Sukanya was arrested on April 26 by the ED. After the ED custody, she was remanded to the judicial custody. She is now in judicial custody till July 12.

ED has filed a supplementary charge sheet against her and other accused persons including his father Anubrata Mondal in the money laundering case.

This case pertains to the alleged multi-crore cattle smuggling case registered by the CBI. There were several accused including Enamul Haq and others. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)