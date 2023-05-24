Chandigarh, May 24 (PTI) The Punjab government Wednesday said it will release the pending installment of 6 per cent dearness allowance (DA), from July 2015 to December 31, 2015, to employees.

A spokesperson of the chief minister's office said it will entail an additional financial liability of Rs 356 crore to the state exchequer.

Also Read | Imran Khan Urges Supreme Court Judges to Save Democracy in Pakistan, Says ‘you Are Our Last Hope’.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the government employees were a critical segment of the state administration and safeguarding their interests was the government's top priority.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)