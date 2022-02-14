Jaipur, Feb 14 (PTI) Alertness of a police constable led to the arrest of a 50-year-old man who was caught allegedly raping a six-year-old girl in Sirohi district of Rajasthan, police said on Monday.

Impressed by the policeman's work ethics, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot conveyed his regards over the phone.

Constable Labhuram was monitoring CCTV cameras at Abhay Command Centre in Sirohi a few days ago when he stumbled upon the footage of a man moving around suspiciously on his motorcycle, carrying the victim.

Suspecting foul play, Labhuram checked live footage of the motorcycle from other cameras and spotted the accused molesting the girl at another location.

He soon brought the incident to the notice of the officials at Kotwali police station.

Within four minutes, a patrolling vehicle reached the spot and caught the man as he was raping the girl, Sirohi Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Singh said on Monday.

The accused and the victim were taken to the local police station. The family members of the girl were called and informed about the incident.

A case of abduction and rape under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered at the Mahila Thana the accused was arrested, he said.

Appreciating Labhuram's alertness, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said his act will prompt other offenders to exercise restraint, he said.

Gehlot also tweeted a video of his phone conversation with Labhuram even as he congratulated the patrolling team for its swift action.

