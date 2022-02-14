Mumbai, February 14: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is inviting online applications for the recruitment for the post of Assistant. Candidates interested in working in the banking sector can apply for the same on the official website of the Reserve Bank of India at rbi.org.in.

RBI is seeking to fill up 950 Assistant posts through this recruitment drive. The registrations for the posts will begin from February 17. While the last date to apply is March 08. SBI Recruitment 2022: Apply for 48 SCO Posts on sbi.co.in; Check Details Here.

How To Apply For RBI Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website of Reserve Bank of India at rbi.org.in

Once on Homepage, click on the 'Applications for 950 Assistant posts' link

Register

Fill up the application form

Pay the application fees

Click on submit

Download and print a copy for future references.

Eligibility Criteria For RBI Recruitment 2022:

Applicants must have a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks in the aggregate and the knowledge of word processing on the computer.

Age Limit For RBI Recruitment 2022:

Applicants must note that the age limit is 20 to 28 Years.

Application Fee For RBI Recruitment 2022:

For Gen/EWS/OBC Candidates: Rs. 450/-

Applicants will have to pay examination fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking.

Selection Process For RBI Recruitment 2022:

Candidates will be selected based on Online Preliminary Exam, Online Main Exam & Language Proficiency Test.

Applicants must note that the online exams for the post of assistant at RBI Recruitment 2022 will be held on March 26 and 27, 2022. For more details and updates, visit the official website of the Reserve Bank of India.

