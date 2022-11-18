New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested a Principal Chief Engineer of Rail Wheel Factory in Bengaluru for demanding and accepting bribe.

The arrested accused has been identified as G.K.Jalan, Principal Chief Engineer of Rail Wheel Factory in Yelahanka of Bangalore.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Sighting of Vultures With Tiny Transmitters on Their Backs Leaves People Puzzled.

A case was registered on complaint against Principal Chief Engineer, Rail Wheel Factory, Ministry of Railways, Bangalore on the allegations of demanding illegal gratification from the complainant ( a civil contractor) who was awarded several contract works in the Rail Wheel Factory. It has been alleged that the Principal Chief Engineer demanded Rs.1,00,000 as a bribe from the complainant for continuing the contractual work of various types of civil work inside the Rail Wheel Factory.

It was further alleged that the accused threatened the complainant to terminate the tenders awarded to him. CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 75,000 from the complainant.

Also Read | Airtel 5G Installed at Varanasi's Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport; First Airport To Prevail Ultrafast Internet Services in UP.

Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused which led to the recovery of cash of Rs.1.41 lakh (approx) and incriminating documents.

The arrested accused will be produced today before the Competent Court in Bangalore. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)