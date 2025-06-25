New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) The CBI on Wednesday arrested a proclaimed offender evading justice for more than four decades in a bank fraud case.

Satish Kumar Anand, who was convicted in 1985 for cheating Bank of India to the tune of Rs 5.69 lakh and sentenced to five years imprisonment, skilfully eluded investigators through four decades, the agency said.

Anand, now in his seventies, was arrested in Rohini in North Delhi and was taken to Dehradun to be produced before a special court.

Anand allegedly entered into a criminal conspiracy with the branch manager in 1977, wherein a loan was advanced to a private company on a forged receipt submitted along with the bills, falsely showing the dispatch of a consignment, the CBI said in a statement.

Due to this, the bank suffered a wrongful loss to the tune of Rs. 5.69 lakh, which Anand had pocketed, it said.

After eight years of investigation and trial, the special court had convicted Anand in 1985, while the branch manager was acquitted of all charges, it said.

"After conviction, the accused Satish Kumar Anand absconded. The Ld. Court of Special Judge, CBI, Anti-Corruption, Dehradun, declared absconding Satish Kumar Anand as Proclaimed Offender vide the order dated November 30, 2009," CBI's spokesperson said.

