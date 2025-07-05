Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 5 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested an Assistant Divisional Engineer of Northern Railways, Chandausi, Sambhal, UP, and his subordinate, a Trackman, while demanding and accepting illegal gratification of Rs. 34,000/- from the complainant, as per a press release.

A case was registered by CBI on July 4 based on a complaint against Assistant Divisional Engineer, Northern Railways, Chandausi, Sambhal, UP, on allegations that the accused Assistant Divisional Engineer demanded an undue advantage of Rs. 34,000/- that is 2% commission on clearance of pending bills of Rs. 17,57,605/- of a private company.

The Complainant runs a private firm and is a Railway Contractor. The complainant's firm was awarded a tender on January 19, 2024, by the Moradabad Division of Northern Railways for railway track fitting.

The CBI laid a trap and caught both the accused, an Assistant Divisional Engineer of Northern Railways and his subordinate, a Trackman, red-handed while demanding and accepting illegal gratification of Rs. 34,000 from the complainant on the night of July 4. After a detailed interrogation, both the accused were arrested on the morning of July 5. The arrested accused will be produced before the Ld. Special Judge, CBI Court No. 1, Ghaziabad, today, i.e. on July 5.

Further investigation is underway.

