New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) The CBI has arrested the Deputy Director of the Jammu regional office of the Employees' State Insurance Corporation for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 50,000 for helping lower a complainant's penalty amount from Rs 23 lakh, officials said Saturday.

Darabara Singh, who is also in-charge Regional Director, was nabbed on a complaint of a private security firm employee and the owner who had received a notice from ESIC office for improper papers, they said.

“On knowing this, the complainant and the owner, both visited the office of ESIC to meet Deputy Director. During the meeting, the Deputy Director, ESIC, allegedly told the complainant that their papers were not proper and ESIC would impose a penalty of Rs 23.90 lakh on them and if they would pay him bribe of Rs 2 lakh, he can reduce the penalty amount,” CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi said.

After negotiation, they were told to pay the bribe in four installments of Rs 50,000 each, he said.

The CBI acted on the complaint and laid a trap where Singh was caught red-handed receiving the bribe installment, Joshi said.

“Searches were conducted at the premises of accused in Chandigarh, Mohali & Jammu which led to recovery of cash of Rs 7 lakh and documents related to properties,” he said.

