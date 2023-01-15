Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 15 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested seven accused including an Additional Divisional Railway Manager, in connection with a bribery case of Rs 50 lakh.

CBI informed in a press release on Sunday, that the seven accused have been identified as Jitendra Pal Singh (IRSE-1997) ADRM, Guwahati, Shyamal Kumar Deb (contractor), Hari Om (an acquaintance of public servant), Yogendra Kumar Singh (driver of Hari Om), Dilawar Khan (cashier of Hawala shop), Vinod Kumar Singhal alias Mukesh (owner of Hawala shop) and Sanjeet Ray (Hawala cashier).

All the arrested accused will be produced before the competent court today.

A case was registered against an Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM), Guwahati and other private persons including contractors etc.

As per the allegations, the accused had entered into a conspiracy with the intention of showing undue favours to the private contractors for awarding of contract agreements, preparation of measurement book, processing of running account bills, early release of payment against pending bills and for the ongoing work of construction in North East Frontier Railway as well as for the early release of the security deposit and bank guarantees.

It was further alleged that the ADRM, Guwahati was habitual of demanding and accepting undue advantage from various Contractors while being posted as Chief Engineer, Construction, New Jalpaiguri, NFR.

It was also alleged that a contractor was facilitating the delivery of the bribe to ADRM, Guwahati through his acquaintance from a Hawala Operator in Delhi.

CBI laid a trap and caught an acquaintance of ADRM, Guwahati while accepting a bribe of Rs 50 lakh on behalf of the said ADRM delivered through Hawala channel. The ADRM and some private persons were also caught.

Searches were conducted at the premises of ADRM and others in various locations including at Delhi, Narora, Guwahati, Siliguri and Aligarh which led to the recovery of Rs 47 lakh (approx) cash, laptops and several incriminating documents. (ANI)

