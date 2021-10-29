New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday began probe into the alleged murder of a man who was burnt to death in Madhya Pradesh last month.

The youth, identified as Rahul Yadav, was allegedly set on fire on September 16 in the state's Semra Leharia village for having an affair with a woman of a different caste.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

The CBI on Thursday registered First Information Report into the case under Sections 302 (murder), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

A team of the central investigation agency, as a part of the probe, will visit the village where the incident happened and collect the evidence from the local police.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

Officials say the 25-year-old victim had gone to meet a woman of another caste in the same village when the girl's kin poured petrol on the couple and set them on fire.

While Yadav succumbed to serious injuries, the woman received 60 per cent burn injuries and is undergoing treatment.

The incident sparked a furore in the village after the family of the deceased staged a protest, holding the girl's family responsible for their son's death.

The deceased who belonged to an OBC community, in his dying video statement, blamed the woman's family members, who are Brahmin, for his death. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)