New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday registered a case against former Senior Divisional Engineer (SDE), Hubli, South Western Railway, and several others over the allegations of fake payments to a contractor in a work related to providing additional height guage in Road under Bridge, said an official statement by the agency.

A contractor, public servants and private persons have also been booked in the case.

"CBI registers case against the then Senior Divisional Engineer, Hubli, South Western Railway and others, including a contractor and unknown public servants/private persons, on allegations of fake payments to contractor in work related to providing additional height guage in Road under Bridge," read the statement.

"It was alleged that an old dismantled structural steel of unmanned level cross height gauges were used for the work and no structural steel was purchased, though the contractor received payments. Also, the public servant obtained illegal gratification in return through the money transferred to the accounts of his relatives and friends by the contractor," the statement said.

Searches conducted in Hubli, Kolhapur and Bhilwara led to recovery of incriminating documents.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

