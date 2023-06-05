New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) The CBI has booked two former deputy commissioners of the customs department posted at Jawaharlal Nehru Customs House Nhava Sheva for allegedly taking bribes from a middleman for allowing illegal import of goods, officials said.

The CBI has alleged that accused Dinesh Fuldiya and Subhash Chandra, through middleman Sudhir Padekar, helped the customs house agents for exploiting "transfer of residence" clause of the Customs Act, they said.

According to the provision of “transfer of residence” under the Act, a person who has lived abroad for more than two years can import used household goods by claiming an exemption up to Rs 5 lakh.

The customs house agents at Nhava Sheva procured passports from various persons who have lived abroad for more than two years and used the passports for clearing consignments of household items of other ineligible persons in conspiracy with the accused former customs officials.

The agents made payment in cash (lakhs of rupees) and kind through Padekar, the officials said.

