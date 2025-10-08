New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday carried out coordinated, nationwide searches at approximately 40 locations across Delhi NCR, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Kerala and West Bengal in connection with a transnational cyber-enabled "digital arrest" fraud, as part of ongoing Operation Chakra-V.

The CBI had registered a comprehensive FIR based on complaints received on the NCRP Portal of the I4C MHA from nine different victims of digital arrest. The CBI then conducted a detailed investigation, focusing on both mule accounts and the telecommunication channels used to approach the victim.

Also Read | Anantnag: 2 Soldiers Missing Amid Anti-Terrorist Operation in Jammu and Kashmir, Search Hit by Bad Weather.

This led to the identification of approximately 40 individuals who were part of the organised cybercrime network perpetrating the digital arrest fraud.

During the operation, the CBI has unearthed an extensive domestic facilitation network found to be involved in supplying mule bank accounts and enabling parallel hawala channels for layering and the movement of proceeds of crime.

Also Read | ‘Agar Shor Machaya to Aur Garam Tel Daal Doongi’: Woman Pours Boiling Oil on Husband’s Torso and Face in Delhi, Sprinkles Red Chilli Powder on His Burns; Booked.

Investigation has revealed that part of the money had been withdrawn in India, and the remaining was sent abroad, to be then withdrawn from foreign ATMs.

Analysis of more than 15,000 IP addresses revealed that the perpetrators of the digital arrest frauds were operating from foreign locations, including Cambodia, and using Indian mule account holders to carry out layering and integration of the proceeds of crime. The network was found to have facilitated high-value fund flows through coordinated mules and money transfer agents, with high-speed money movement carried out using Fintech infrastructure.

Digital devices, KYC documents, SIM cards, and WhatsApp communication archives recovered during the searches are being examined to establish end-to-end linkages among domestic facilitators and main conspirators, and to map the modus operandi, financial trails, and communication infrastructure used in the offence.

CBI remains committed to combating cyber-enabled financial crimes through sustained intelligence-led operations, inter-agency coordination, and the use of advanced digital forensics to counter complex transnational fraud networks. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)