New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has successfully coordinated the return of Munawar Khan from Kuwait through INTERPOL channels. Munawar Khan is a wanted subject of the CBI in case of forgery and cheating, said the agency on Thursday.

The International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU), CBI in collaboration with MEA and NCB-Kuwait, successfully brought back wanted Red Notice subject Munawar Khan to India on September 11.

Munawar Khan has been escorted by a team of the Kuwait Police and arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, from Kuwait. The custody of the subject was taken over by a team of CBI, STB, Chennai at the Airport on September 11. The subject was earlier geo-located in Kuwait through close follow-up by CBI through INTERPOL with NCB-Kuwait.

Munawar Khan is wanted by CBI in a case registered at CBI, STB, Chennai, on allegations of criminal conspiracy, cheating, and forgery. Khan, along with others, had defrauded the Bank of Baroda. Shortly after cheating the Bank, the accused Munawar Khan left for Kuwait and was declared a proclaimed offender.

CBI got the Red Notice published through INTERPOL in this case on February 7, 2022 on the request of STB Chennai Branch. Munawar Khan was arrested by Kuwait authorities and decision was taken to extradite the subject to India.

Red Notices published by INTERPOL are circulated to all Law Enforcement Agencies globally for tracking of the wanted Criminals.

CBI, as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India, coordinates with all Law Enforcement Agencies in India through BHARATPOL for assistance via INTERPOL channels. More than 130 wanted criminals have been brought back to India in the last few years through coordination via INTERPOL channels.

Earlier on September 5, the CBI, in collaboration with Gujarat Police, Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs successfully coordinated the return of wanted fugitive Harshit Babulal Jain from the United Arab Emirates.

According to the CBI, Harshit Babulal Jain is wanted by Gujarat Police in case of tax evasion, illegal gambling and money laundering. Earlier, CBI got the Red Notice published against him through Interpol on August 9 2023 on the request of Gujarat Police.

Babulal Jain was deported from the UAE and was handed over to Gujarat Policeat Ahmedabad International Airport, said the CBI. (ANI)

