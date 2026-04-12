Asha Bhosle, the versatile voice that defined the sound of Indian cinema for over eight decades, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2026. She was 92. The legendary singer died at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital following admission for cardiac and respiratory complications. Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Dies at 92 Due to Multi-Organ Failure, Confirms Son Anand Bhosle.

Her passing marks the end of a golden era in the Indian music industry, leaving behind a monumental legacy of over 12,000 recordings across 20 languages

Asha Bhosle's Early Life and Musical Roots

Born on September 8, 1933, in Sangli, Maharashtra, Asha Mangeshkar was the third of five children born into a family deeply rooted in the arts. Her father, Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, was a renowned classical singer and theatre actor who provided her initial training.

Following her father's untimely death in 1942, the family moved to Mumbai. To support her siblings, including her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar, Asha began singing and acting in films at the age of ten. She made her playback debut in 1943 with the Marathi song "Chala Chala Nav Bala".

Asha Bhosle With Sister Lata Mangeshkar (Photo Credit: X)

Asha Bhosle Career and Professional Breakthrough

While her sister Lata became known for soulful melodies, Asha carved a unique niche with her soprano range and immense versatility. In the 1950s, she often took on roles and songs that were rejected by more established singers, eventually gaining mainstream recognition through collaborations with composers like OP Nayyar and SD Burman.

Her career was defined by a refusal to be pigeonholed. She mastered diverse genres ranging from classical and ghazals to pop, cabaret, and qawwalis. Iconic hits like "Dum Maro Dum", "Piya Tu Ab To Aaj", and "Dil Cheez Kya Hai" showcased a range that bridged the gap between traditional Indian music and Western-influenced pop.

Asha Bhosle With RD Burman (Photo Credit: Facebook)

Asha Bhosle's Personal Life

Bhosle’s personal life was marked by both bold choices and significant challenges. At 16, she eloped with Ganpatrao Bhosle, a marriage that lasted until 1960. She later married legendary music director RD Burman in 1980, a partnership that produced some of the most experimental music in Bollywood history until his death in 1994.

The singer also faced personal tragedies, including the loss of her daughter, Varsha, in 2012. Despite these hardships, she remained a prolific public figure, even venturing into the culinary world with her successful international restaurant chain, "Asha’s."

Global Legacy and Honours

Bhosle’s influence extended far beyond India. She was the first Indian singer to be nominated for a Grammy Award and collaborated with international artists such as Boy George and the Kronos Quartet. In 2011, the Guinness Book of World Records officially recognised her as the most recorded artist in music history. Her contributions were honoured with India’s highest civilian and cinematic awards, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award (2000) and the Padma Vibhushan (2008). Asha Bhosle No More: Which Was the Legendary Singer’s Last Song?.

The Mangeshkar family has confirmed that her last rites will be performed with full state honours at Shivaji Park on Monday (April 13) afternoon. She is survived by her sons Hemant and Anand, and her grandchildren.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2026 02:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).