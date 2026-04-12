Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, the voice behind iconic hits like "Piya Tu Ab To Aaja" and "Dil Cheez Kya Hai", passed away on April 12, 2026, at the age of 92. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner died due to multiple organ failure at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. While the world mourns the loss of a musical titan, Bhosle was also remembered for her immense personal strength, having famously navigated a difficult early life and a challenging first marriage to Ganpatrao Bhosle. Asha Bhosle No More: Which Was the Legendary Singer’s Last Song?.

Asha Bhosle on Her Decision to Marry Against Her Family’s Wishes

Asha Bhosle’s entry into adulthood was marked by a defiant personal choice. At the age of 16, she decided to marry Ganpatrao Bhosle, a man 20 years her senior who served as her sister Lata Mangeshkar’s personal secretary. This decision created a deep and lasting rift within her family.

In an interview with Kavita Chhiber, Bhosle reflected on the fallout of that choice. "I did get married at a very young age to a man who was 20 years older than I was," she said. She described the union as a "love marriage," but noted that it was met with immediate resistance. "Lata didi did not speak to me for a long time. She disapproved of the alliance. The family was very conservative, and they could not handle a singing star for a daughter-in-law."

Asha Bhosle's Reflections on an Abusive First Marriage

The marriage proved to be a period of significant hardship for the singer. Beyond the estrangement from her siblings, Bhosle faced a restrictive and eventually abusive environment at home. Her husband discouraged her from maintaining ties with her family, and though there were brief periods of stability, the situation deteriorated.

Recalling the abuse and the moment the marriage ended, Bhosle shared, "There was abuse and ill-treatment, and I was finally asked to leave when I was expecting my youngest son Anand, and I did go back to my mother, sisters, and brother."

Despite the pain of that era, she maintained a philosophical outlook in her later years. "I do not blame anyone and have no ill will," she told Chhiber. "I feel if I had not met Mr. Bhosle, I would not have had these three amazing children, and life turned out okay."

Asha Bhosle's Three Children

The three children Bhosle credited with giving her life purpose—Hemant, Varsha, and Anand each carved out their own paths while remaining close to their mother's legacy.

Hemant Bhosle, teh eldest son, originally trained as a pilot but later became a music composer in the film industry. He passed away in 2015 in Scotland after battling cancer.

Asha’s daughter Varsha Bhosle was a well-known freelance journalist and columnist who also possessed a talent for singing, occasionally performing alongside her mother. She passed away in 2012.

Anand Bhosle, the youngest son, studied business and film direction and became his mother’s long-term manager. He was instrumental in managing her global tours and business ventures, including her successful international restaurant chain.

Building Career Amidst Personal Turmoil

The end of her first marriage in 1960 forced Bhosle to rebuild her life as a single mother. This necessity fueled her legendary work ethic; she famously accepted the "vamp" songs and cabaret numbers that other lead singers passed over. Asha Bhosle No More: Life and Times of the ‘Nightingale of Asia’.

This versatility eventually led to her iconic collaborations with RD Burman, whom she married in 1980. Together, they revolutionised the sound of Hindi film music. Even in her final years, Bhosle remained dedicated to her craft, once telling PTI, "Humari saans nahin hoti hai toh aadmi mar jata hai. Mere liye music meri saans hai (If we stop breathing, we die. For me, music is my breath)."

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2026 03:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).