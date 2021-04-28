Hyderabad, Apr 28 (PTI): A Special CBI Court here on Wednesday agreed to hear a petitionseeking cancellation of bail given toAndhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y SJaganMohan Reddy in a case against him overalleged quid pro quo deals.

The court on Tuesday directed the Registry to number the petition filed by rebel YSR Congress Lok Sabha MP K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju who sought the cancellation of bail granted to Jagan alleging that he was not adhering to the bail conditions and accusing him of directly and indirectly influencing the witnesses. The court todayordered issuance of notices to Jagan and the central agency and posted the matter to May 7, according topetitioners counsel S Sri Venkatesh. According to the petitioner, Jagan was also trying to drag the cases. The CBI had filed 11 charge sheets againstthe YSR Congress president (Jagan) and others and he has been named as the prime accused in the alleged quid pro quo deals.

The cases relate to investments made by several companies inJagan's firms as quid pro quo for various favours, including land allotments, bestowed on them during the tenure of his father Y S Rajasekhara Reddy as Chief Minister between 2004 and 2009. Reddy died in 2009. Several former Ministers and bureaucrats are also accused in the case. Jaganis currently out on bail having spent time in jail as an "un-convicted criminal prisoner" in the Chanchalguda Central Prison from May 2012 to September 2013.

