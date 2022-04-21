New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday conducted raids in six states and registered two FIRs on allegations of corruption by the former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik.

Around six months ago, former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik levelled allegations at a public meeting that he was offered Rs 300 crore bribe to clear two files related to the group medical insurance scheme for government employees and work related to Kiru hydroelectric power project in the state.

A senior CBI official said that after preliminary enquiry into the allegations, they have registered two FIRs into the matter and raids were conducted at 14 locations in six states.

During the riads, the premises associated with a serving IAS officer and three former officials of Chenab Valley Power Projects Pvt Ltd (CVPPPL) were searched, said the official.

"We conducted searches at 14 locations including at Jammu, Srinagar, Delhi, Mumbai, Noida, Trivandrum (Kerala), Darbhanga (Bihar) at the premises of the accused including private companies, then Chairman, then MD, then Directors of CVPPPL," he added.

CBI had registered two separate cases on the request from the Jammu and Kashmir Government on the allegations of malpractices first in the award of contract of J&K Employees Health Care Insurance Scheme to a private company and release of Rs. 60 crore (approx.) in the year 2017-18. And another FIRs in the award of the contract worth Rs. 2200 crore (approx.) of civil works of Kiru Hydro Electric Power Project (HEP) to a private firm in the year 2019. (ANI)

