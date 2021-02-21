Kolkata, Feb 21 (PTI) The CBI on Sunday summoned TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's sister-in-law Menaka Gambhir in a coal pilferage case, sources said.

Gambhir was served a notice by the central probe agency at her south Kolkata residence, to appear on Monday, they said.

Earlier in the day, the CBI issued a notice to Banerjees wife Rujira, asking her to join the probe in the case.

The CBI had registered an FIR in November last year against the alleged kingpin of the pilferage racket Manjhi alias Lala, Eastern Coalfield Ltd General Managers Amit Kumar Dhar and others.

It is alleged that accused Manjhi Lala is involved in the illegal mining and theft of coal from leasehold mines of ECL in Kunustoria and Kajora areas, the sources said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)