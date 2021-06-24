New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting raids at several places in Mumbai and Delhi in connection with the bank fraud cases of allegedly defrauding the bank to the tune of Rs 466 crore.

According to CBI officials, the agency is conducting searches at around four locations in an alleged bank fraud case.

The case was related to Crompton Greaves and others accused of defrauding 466 crore

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)