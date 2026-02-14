The 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup continues its momentum on 14 February, with a high-stakes triple-header across India and Sri Lanka. Following Zimbabwe’s stunning upset over Australia on Friday, the tournament enters a critical phase as heavyweight teams look to consolidate their standings in the group stages. Tomorrow’s fixtures feature a mix of local derbies and top-tier clashes, headlined by a massive Group D encounter between New Zealand and South Africa in Ahmedabad. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate (NRR).

Today's T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule: February 14

Match Group Venue Time (IST) Time (GMT) Ireland vs Oman Group B SSC, Colombo 11:00 05:30 England vs Scotland Group C Eden Gardens, Kolkata 15:00 09:30 New Zealand vs South Africa Group D Narendra Modi Stadium 19:00 13:30

Ireland vs Oman: Morning Clash in Colombo

The day begins at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo, where Ireland face Oman in a must-win Group B match for both sides. Oman, still searching for their first win of the campaign, must overcome a disciplined Irish unit that is desperate to stay in contention for a Super 8 spot.

England vs Scotland: Afternoon Clash in Colombo

In the afternoon, the action moves to Eden Gardens, Kolkata, for a Battle of Britain in Group C. England take on Scotland in a fixture that has historically produced close contests. England enter as favourites, but the Scottish side, fresh from a strong opening performance, will look to exploit any early-tournament jitters from the defending champions.

New Zealand vs South Africa: Morning Clash in Colombo

The evening session at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad features a heavyweight Group D battle between New Zealand and South Africa. Both teams have traditionally performed well in Indian conditions, and with the world’s largest stadium as the backdrop, this fixture is expected to decide the top seed in what is widely considered the tournament’s Group of Death.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2026 12:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).