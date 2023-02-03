New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted searches at 37 locations in six districts of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a case related to alleged irregularities in the written examination of Accounts Assistant in the Finance (FAA), the probe agency said in a statement.

According to CBI, the searches were conducted in Doda, Reasi, Rajouri, Samba and Udhampur districts at the premises of the accused and others including touts, personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Forest Department, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indian Air Force and others.

The said examination was conducted by Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB).

CBI registered a case on November 28, 2022, on the request of the Jammu and Kashmir Government to investigate the allegations of irregularities in the written examination conducted by JKSSB on March 6, 2022, for the recruitment of Accounts Assistant Finance(FAA). The results were declared on April 21, 2022.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir government had constituted an Inquiry Committee to look into allegations of malpractices in the said examination.

"It was alleged in the report of the Committee that a conspiracy was hatched amongst officials of JKSSB; a private company based in Bengaluru; beneficiary candidates and others which caused gross irregularities in the conduct of written examinations for the posts of Accounts Assistant Finance Department," the CBI said in a statement.

It was further alleged that there were an abnormally high percentage of selected candidates from the districts of Jammu, Kathua and Reasi.

It also found the alleged violation of rules by JKSSB in as much as the task of setting a question paper was assigned to a private company in Bengaluru.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

