Patna (Bihar) [India], February 21 (ANI): After a CBI court on Monday sentenced former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav to five years imprisonment in the fifth fodder scam case and imposed a fine of Rs 60 lakhs on him, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Tejashwi Yadav claimed that his father was targetted because he refused to shake hands with the BJP.

"If Lalu Ji would have shaken hands with the BJP then he would have been called Raja Harishchandra. But he is fighting against RSS- BJP. Hence, he is facing imprisonment. We'll not get scared with this", said Tejashwi Yadav on conviction of his father and the former Chief Minister of Bihar.

He further stated, "Lalu ji has said that he would never bow down to the BJP."

Further speaking on the verdict, Tejashwi Yadav said that the CBI has forgotten other scamsters like Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi while they were after Lalu Prasad Yadav's case. "Apart from the fodder scam, it seems like no other scam has happened in the country. In Bihar, almost 80 scams happened but where is the CBI, ED, NIA? The CBI has forgotten Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi", said the RJD leader.

He also said that he would appeal in the High Court. "The CBI court has sentenced Lalu ji in the case. We will now go to the High Court. There are still High Court and Supreme Court. I believe that the verdict in the higher courts will be in favour of Lalu ji."

"People of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are watching the way the BJP is treating Lalu ji. The people of UP will give an answer in the elections," he added. (ANI)

