New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Arrested Deputy Chief General Manager of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) informed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs used to pressurize him for transfers and change of shifts of DTC staff.

On June 29, the CBI arrested a Deputy CGM of DTC, Shakil Ahmed and five others in a bribery case involving an amount of Rs 91,000 for the appointment of two candidates as consultants in the corporation. Following the arrest, the CBI also conducted searches in which cash amounting to Rs 40 lakh (approximately) was recovered from Ahmed's house.

On Sunday, all of the arrested accused in the case have been sent to judicial custody.

During interrogation, he informed that several AAP MLAs used to put pressure on him to change shifts of drivers and their transfers. Two of their MLAs-- Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat and Sanjeev Jha-- have also written letters to him requesting the transfer of drivers.

"We will also investigate if MLAs were pressuring him after taking money from drivers. In interrogation, Shakil informed that MLAs were continuously pressuring him with requests for transfers and shift changes of drivers. We suspect the money was also involved in it," said a senior CBI official. (ANI)

