New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) The 26th edition of CBSE Annual Sahodaya Conference will be held online on December 11-12 on the theme of 'building competencies in challenging times', according to officials.

CBSE Sahodaya School Complexes are a cluster of affiliated neighbourhood schools which voluntarily come together to share best practices and innovative strategies for school education and collaborate for curriculum design, evaluation, pedagogy and regular capacity building of teachers.

At present, there are more than 200 active CBSE Sahodaya School Clusters across the country.

"Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and Suresh Kumar, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Karnataka will be present at the inaugural ceremony which will be live-streamed," the CBSE said in a statement.

While the main theme of the conference is "building competencies in challenging times", the sub-themes will focus on technology as the substructure of all blended learning environments, building on students' strengths and synergising weaknesses as opportunities for improvement, authentic and meaningful learning through integration of arts and being mindfully inclusive-a step towards building bridges.

The other sub-themes of the conference include honing appropriate skills that build competencies for future readiness, productive management of mind and heart with the head and research and inquiry as a powerful teacher driven tool to enact change in classrooms.

"This national conference is perceived to be an important milestone in establishing the goals of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 as it provides a platform for raising key issues outlined in the NEP. The big questions to be discussed would be: What are the core competencies that need to be built in teachers and students? How will schools become the enablers? What are the ways and means to empower the teachers and learners for future?" the statement said.

"The focus of the conference will be on creating a blue print for action, advocacy, collaboration and cooperation amongst all CBSE Schools. The sessions will accordingly facilitate discussions, reflections and resolutions on key areas that emerge so as to provide pathways for future," it added.

