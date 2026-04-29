India News | CBSE Launches Parenting Calendar for 2026-27 Academic Session

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) launched the Parenting Calendar for the Academic Session 2026-27 on Wednesday.

In alignment with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, CBSE had undertaken this initiative in the academic session 2025-26 with a clear objective to strengthen the partnership between parents and schools and to promote holistic student well-being. The initiative received an encouraging response and witnessed active engagement from stakeholders across the country, reaffirming its relevance, efficacy and impact.

Also Read | Watermelon Price Crash in Navi Mumbai APMC: Fruit Selling As Low as INR 5 per Kg After Demand Plunges Following Pydhonie Family 'Food Poisoning' Deaths.

Building on this momentum, the CBSE Parenting Calendar 2026-27 further strengthens and expands this vision by institutionalising structured engagement between schools and parents. The current edition introduces enhanced engagement strategies, teacher-led activities, and focused psychosocial initiatives to support students' emotional, social, and academic growth, while addressing challenges faced by parents in today's evolving environment.

To enhance its scope and relevance, new and enriched components have been incorporated into the calendar.These include dedicated sections on inclusion, which promotes awareness, sensitivity, and equitable practices for diverse learners, and coping with changes, which supports parents and students in adapting to curriculum changes and evolving academic expectations. Further, the section on Parenting Workshops has been significantly strengthened by integrating a developmental perspective on parenting, enabling schools to design age- appropriate and contextually relevant engagement programmes.

Also Read | Mira Road Stabbing Case: ATS Probes Alleged ISIS Links, Handwritten Note Recovered From Zeab Zubair Ansari's Home.

The Calendar is designed to foster meaningful parent-child interactions, strengthen the home-schoolpartnership, and serve as a practical guide for parents to actively participate in their child's developmentaljourney. Overall, the initiative aims to create a nurturing, inclusive and supportive ecosystem that promotes the holistic development, well-being and resilience of every learner.

The live launch event witnessed participation from school principals, teachers, counsellors, wellness educators, and parents, who joined to gain insights into the objectives and implementation of the Parenting Calendar.

CBSE encourages all affiliated schools and stakeholders to actively adopt and implement the Parenting Calendar, thereby contributing to the creation of a nurturing, inclusive, and supportive educational ecosystem for students. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)