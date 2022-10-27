New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): On the occasion of Infantry Day, Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in the national capital on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir to attend the 'Shaurya Diwas' program organized by the Indian Army. Later in the day, he will arrive in Leh on a two-day visit to Ladakh.

Infantry Day is observed as a remembrance of the first military event of independent India, when the Indian Army repelled the first attack on Indian soil on October 27, 1947, in the Kashmir valley.

The victory was accomplished by the personnel of the First Battalion of the Sikh Regiment.

On the 76th Infantry Day, the Defence Minister also extended greetings and warm wishes to the courageous infantry personnel and their families.

"On the 76th Infantry Day, greetings and warm wishes to our courageous infantry personnel and their families. Indian infantry has been associated with utmost courage and professionalism. The nation salutes their bravery, sacrifice, and service," tweeted Singh.

The Indian Army celebrates October 27 every year as the 'Infantry Day', as it was on this day that the 1st Battalion of the Sikh Regiment landed at Srinagar airbase and displayed resoluteness and extraordinary courage to thwart the evil designs of the Pakistan Army, who had invaded Kashmir with the help of tribal raiders in 1947.

That is why every year on October 27, the Indian Army celebrates it as 'Infantry Day.'

This year both the Indian Army and the Air Force are going to celebrate this special day as "Shaurya Diwas" because Thursday is also the golden jubilee celebration of the Indian Air Force's Kashmir Air Base. (ANI)

