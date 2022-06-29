Mumbai, Jun 29 (PTI) Several BJP legislators and senior leaders gathered at the residence of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai following the resignation of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Many leaders of the BJP, including state unit president Chandrakant Patil, congratulated each other on the collapse of the Shiv Sena-led MVA government.

Many of them said that Fadnavis will soon helm the state.

Former minister and BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, "the truth prevailed, finally".

"Fadnavis always used to say that he will return to the House. Now, it's time. He will come back as the chief minister of Maharashtra," BJP MLA Nitesh Rane said.

