Thane, July 8 (PTI) Navi Mumbai Police have registered a case against a celebrity nutritionist and her husband for allegedly duping a man of Rs 14.76 lakh under the pretext of making him a franchisee of their health company, a police officer said.

The complainant, a resident of Ulwe area, alleged that between July 2023 and July 2025, the accused couple convinced him to invest in their wellness business, promising him a franchise opportunity.

"As per the FIR, the accused offered the victim a chance to become a franchisee of their health firm and assured him that the investment would secure him a career in the wellness industry. Trusting their reputation, the victim transferred Rs 14,76,994 to the firm," the officer said on Monday.

However, the promised business never materialised.

After the money was paid, no steps were taken to start the franchise, and his repeated attempts to follow up with the accused were met with delays and evasion, the officer added.

The accused include a prominent celebrity nutritionist and her husband who have been booked on the charges of criminal breach of trust and cheating under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

No arrest has been made so far as further investigation is underway.

