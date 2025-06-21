New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday observed the 11th International Day of Yoga with a series of activities promoting wellness, sustainability, and community service at the CBI Academy in Ghaziabad.

According to a release, CBI celebrated the 11th International Day of Yoga today, i.e. 21.06.2025. Led by the Director, CBI, Praveen Sood, senior officers and personnel of all ranks of CBI enthusiastically participated in a collective Yoga session, held at CBI Academy in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

On the occasion, a dedicated Yoga Session conducted by experts was held and the participants engaged in various Yoga Asanas, Pranayama, and Meditation techniques to experience the rejuvenating effects of Yoga.

With the theme "Yoga for One Earth, One Health," this year's observance of Yoga Day highlights Yoga's vital role in promoting holistic well-being and environmental harmony. A plantation drive was also organised at CBI Academy in which more than 300 saplings of fruit trees were planted by officers and staff of CBI.

Blood donation camp was also organised in which trainees, staff and family members of CBI staff donated over 80 units of blood.

Following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014, the International Day of Yoga has been celebrated across the world annually on 21st June, since 2015. It is celebrated with the aim of spreading awareness about the multiple benefits of Yoga and inspiring individuals to adopt a healthy lifestyle. (ANI)

