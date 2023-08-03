New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) The central government has given its nod to change the name of a railway station in Odisha and four villages, three of whom belong to Rajasthan, officials said.

The no objection certificate (NOC) has been given to change the name of revenue village "Khimawaton ka Khera" as "Khimsinghji ka Khera" in Kanod tehsil of Udaipur district, "Bengti Kala" village as "Bengti Harbuji' in Phalodi tehsil in Jodhpur district and "Bhundvaa" village as "Bhandavpura" in Sayla tehsil in Jalore district.

All these villages belong to Rajasthan.

The NOC has also been given to the change of name of 'Amanullapur' village as Jamuna Nagar in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district.

The home ministry gave its nod to change of name of "Ratnagiri Road railway station" as "Udayagiri-Ratnagiri Road railway station" in Haridaspur-Paradip, in Khordha division in Odisha.

The home ministry gives its consent to the change of name of any place or station after taking no-objections from the Ministry of Railways, Department of Posts and Survey of India, officials said.

These organisations have to confirm that there is no such town or village in their records with a name similar to the proposed name.

The renaming of a state requires amendment to the Constitution with a simple majority in the Parliament. Changing the name of a village or town or station needs an executive order, the officials said.

