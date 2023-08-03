Bengaluru, August 3: A shocking incident of a 31-year-old software professional killing his wife and two daughters before ending his own life came to light in Bengaluru on Thursday. The deceased techie is identified as Veerarjuna Vijay from Andhra Pradesh. He had killed wife Hemavathi, 29, and their two daughters - one aged one and half years and the other 8-months-old - in Kadugodi police station limits.

According to police, the incident came to light when neighbours complained to the police that a foul smell was emanating from the techie's apartment in Sai Garden apartments in Seegehalli. Delhi Shocker: Man Kills Wife, Daughter Before Dying by Suicide in Shahdara Area; Son Survives.

Police had broken open the door and found dead bodies of the family members. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the incident had taken place on July 31. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Shoots Newly-Married Wife to Death, Later Dies by Suicide in Muzaffarnagar.

As per police, the couple had married six years ago and police are yet to ascertain the exact reason for the crime. A team of FSL experts have arrived and taken up the investigation. More details are yet to emerge.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2023 06:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).