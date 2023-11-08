New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): A total of 1,23,491 grievances were redressed by the central ministries and departments in October 2023, according to the 18th report on Central ministries and departments published by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) said.

As per the monthly report released by the Centralised Public Grievance Redressal and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), the Central Secretariat recorded the lowest-ever pendency in grievances and appeals in October, the report mentioned.

This monthly report provides a detailed analysis of types and categories of public grievances and the nature of disposal.

As per DARPG, the average grievance disposal time in the central ministries and departments in 2023, from January to October, is 19 days. These reports are part of the 10-step CPGRAMS reform process, which was adopted by DARPG to improve the quality of disposal and reduce timelines.

In October, the report says, the BSNL Feedback Call Centre collected 1,00,815 feedbacks, which is the highest number of feedbacks collected since its inception in July, 2022. Out of the total feedbacks collected, 38 per cent of citizens expressed satisfaction with the resolution provided to their respective grievances.

In the same report, it was submitted that the Common Service Centres has started organising CSC-CPGRAMS Grievance Day on the 20th of every month from October, 2023 to increase outreach of CPGRAMS through the CSC. It was also informed that DARPG signed a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) with Microsoft on October 16 as part of a larger project to collaborate on data sharing.

The report further states that 1,13,323 Public Grievance (PG) cases were received on the CPGRAMS portal. Of them, 1,23,491 PG cases were redressed and there exists a pendency of 57,211 PG cases as of October 31.

The pendency in the Central Secretariat has decreased from 66,835 PG cases at the end of September this year to 57,211 PG cases at the end of October.

In the same month, the report says, a total of 23,561 appeals were received and 27,696 appeals were disposed of. The pendency of appeals in the Central Secretariat has decreased from 24,258 appeals at the end of September to 20,123 appeals at the end of October.

Department of Justice and the Department of Food and Public Distribution are the top performers in the Grievance Redressal Assessment and Index within Group A for October.

Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation and the Department of Legal Affairs are the top performers in the Grievance Redressal Assessment and Index within Group B for the last month. (ANI)

