New Delhi, November 8: Rajesh Uike, an IFS officer from the 2006 batch, has been appointed as the new Indian envoy to the Republic of Tajikistan, the Ministry of External Affairs informed on Tuesday. According to MEA, Rajesh Uike is presently serving as the Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs and will take up the assignment shortly.

MEA said in a press statement, "IFS Rajesh Uike, presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Tajikistan." Earlier, the position was held by Viraj Singh, the IFS officer of the 1997 batch, who was appointed as Indian ambassador to Tajikistan in 2019.

Relations between India and Tajikistan have been traditionally close and cordial. Sincethe establishment of diplomatic relations on August 28, 1992, regular high-level visits between the two countries have further cemented bilateral ties, said MEA in an official document. V Chandrasekhar, Gujarat-Cadre IPS Officer, Appointed As CBI Joint Director.

Deep-rooted historical and cultural linkages have helped expand and widen the relationship to a new level. Cooperation between the two countries encompasses all aspects of human endeavour, with a special focus on military and defence ties. As per MEA, in general, Tajikistan supports India in most elections for UN bodies and other international organisations.

Recently, in June 2022, Tajikistan conveyed its decision to support India's candidature for membership in the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage. In 2020, Tajikistan extended support for India's candidature for a non-permanent seat in the UNSC for the term 2021-22.

Tajikistan has publicly supported India's bid for UNSC permanent membership, including in the joint statement issued on October 8, 2018, during the state visit of President Shri Ram Nath Kovind. Tajikistan strongly supported SCO Member status for India. Pravin Madhukar Pawar Is New CBI Joint Director: Senior IPS Officer Appointed Joint Director of Central Bureau of Investigation for Period of Five Years.

India supported Tajikistan's accession to the WTO in March 2013. India has consistently supported Tajikistan's proposals at the UN on water-related issues. India also supported Tajikistan's candidature to the ECOSOC.

