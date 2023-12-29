Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 (ANI): The Central Railway Railway Protection Force retrieved stolen property worth Rs. 1.38 crore during the period from April to November 2023, said a release.

"The Railway Protection Force is on a relentless mission to secure passengers and their belongings. Operation Yatri Suraksha was launched to address security-related grievances of passengers in real-time by improving emergency response and also to work together with GRP for the prevention and detection of passenger-related offences," stated the release.

Also Read | Apple 'State-Sponsored Attacks': Government Refutes Media Reports Claiming India Targeted Apple Over iPhone Hacking Notification.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) wing of the Central Railway has retrieved stolen property worth Rs 1.38 crore in the last eight months (from April to November 2023).

Solapur Division led with the highest no of stolen property retrievals worth Rs 99.29 lakh with 33 cases registered and 102 persons prosecuted.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shashi Tharoor Advocates Opportunities for Youth in Polls; Hints at 2024 General Elections Being His Last Contest.

Mumbai Division registered the maximum 169 cases with 287 persons prosecuted with retrieval of Rs. 8.88 lakh.

Bhusawal Division registered 77 cases with 159 persons persecuted and stolen property worth Rs. 23.80 lakh retrieval.

Nagpur Division registered 56 cases of stolen property with the prosecution of 170 persons and retrieved Stolen property worth Rs 4.09 lakh.

Pune Division registered 37 cases of stolen property with the prosection of 78 cases and retrieved Stolen Property worth Rs. 2.10 lakh.

RPF personnel of Central Railway have been rendering yeomen service in retrieving abandoned passenger belongings containing cash, jewellery, vital documents and others and returning them to the lawful owners on many occasions during this period. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)