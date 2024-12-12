New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev on Thursday slammed the BJP-led Central government, accusing it of censoring the Rajya Sabha.

"The way the house is being run in Rajya Sabha, it is clear that the government is censoring the House. Issues like unemployment, inflation, Manipur should be raised. But they (BJP) don't want to raise these issues. The leader of the opposition was not even given a minute to speak in the House," Sushmita Dev told ANI.

Earlier in the day, amid an uproar after opposition members demanded discussions on various notices they had submitted, Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm.

Leader of Rajya Sabha and BJP chief JP Nadda said the allegations levelled against the Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge are "condemnable", adding that the latter should know that the ruling of House Chairman is "final and unquestionable."

"Yesterday the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge levelled allegations against the Rajya Sabha chairman. Mallikarjun Kharge who is a very senior leader should have the information that the ruling of the chairman is final and unquestionable. Levelling these kinds of allegations is condemnable...This is very unfortunate," Nadda told reporters on Thursday outside Parliament, which is currently in the Winter Session.

Nadda further denied the Congress allegation that Opposition leaders are not allowed to speak in Parliament and said that Kharge was given enough time to put forth his views.

The INDIA bloc submitted the no-confidence motion on December 10 to the Secretary-General of the Upper House of Parliament.

INDIA bloc parties held a joint press conference and said they were forced to resort to the step to "safeguard the democracy and Constitution".

The leaders made allegations about the manner in which the proceedings have been conducted by the Rajya Sabha Chairman.

Kharge, who is Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, accused Dhankhar of behaving like a "spokesperson of the government for his next promotion". He alleged that the "biggest disrupter" in Rajya Sabha is the Chairman himself.

The Winter Parliament Session commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session is scheduled to go on till December 20. (ANI)

