Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 (ANI): Union Minister of State (MoS) for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra for politicising the COVID-19 vaccination drive and said that the Centre is committed to making the COVID-19 vaccines available to all the states and UTs.

Speaking to the media persons here on Tuesday, the MoS said, "The central government is committed to making the vaccine available to all. It should not be politicised. Some states are making allegations. If Maharashtra had not been vaccinated, there would not have been so many vaccinations."

She also mentioned that there is no shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in the state.

MoS Pawar urged people to follow the COVID guideline of the Centre.

"Whether it is Maharashtra or Kerala, the number of patients has not decreased. Be careful. The Centre has given guidelines on this. It is important to follow the rules given by the Centre," she said.

Bharati Pravin Pawar, earlier on Tuesday visited Serum Institute of India in Maharashtra's Pune.

"Conveyed my gratitude for playing crucial role in COVID vaccination campaign in India especially when we are on the way of achieving 100 crore vaccination of our citizens under PM's leadership," she tweeted. (ANI)

