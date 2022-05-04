New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution on Wednesday has accepted the Telangana government's request to extend the period for procurement of paddy and delivery of custom-milled rice into the central pool till May 31 for the Rabi crop of 2020-21.

G Kishan Reddy thanked Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal for approving the state government's request for an extension of the rice procurement period.

"I am grateful to Sri @PiyushGoyal ji and Ministry of Food and Public Distribution for giving the 7th extension upto 31st of May to State Govt of Telangana for supplying remaining rice for Rabi crop of KMS 2020-21", tweeted Union Min GK Reddy.

"I had written last week (DO letter no.MoC/Camp off/167 Dated 28th April) requesting an extension & Ministry of Food readily agreed keeping PM @narendramodi 's farmer-centric approach at the centre of its policies", added Reddy in another Tweet.

The Ministry's letter to the Telangana government also mentioned that "no further extension" will be given to the state to dispose off the remaining custom-milled rice.

"The delivery of CMR will be as per the cost sheet and FAQ specification prescribed for KMS 2020-21. The Government of Telangana should ensure delivery of CMR of Rabi crop of KMS 2020-21 by 31.05.2022 as no further extension will be granted and it will be the responsibility of the State Govt. to dispose off the remaining CMR", read the Ministry's letter.

The Ministry also asked the state to take necessary steps to check the recycling of rice, if any. "FCI is also requesting to ensure that the CMR found physically available during PV will be accepted in Central Pool stock", read the letter.

The Ministry also asked the state to conduct an age test at the time of the rice delivery as per the protocol devised by the FCI, said the communication. (ANI)

