Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 17 (ANI): The Central government has given its nod to the proposal to constitute five centres of excellence for skill development in Andhra Pradesh, said State Minister for Industries, Mekapati Goutham Reddy on Thursday.

Addressing media after a department review meeting on his recent Delhi visit, Reddy said, "The Central government has accepted the proposal for constitution of five centres of excellence for skill development in the state. NITI Aayog has also appreciated the state government's "Nadu Nedu" (then and now) program."

He said that the Centre has also shown enthusiasm and said it will cooperate in the development of eight fishing harbours in the state.

"Development work of Bhavanapadu and Ramayapatnam ports is likely to start from December 15. The state government is taking measures to develop the IT sector in Visakhapatnam. The city will be developed as a world-class cloud computing hub," he said.

He also informed that the integrated survey of industries was conducted in Andhra Pradesh recently. (ANI)

