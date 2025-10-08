New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): The Central government has provided 'Y' category Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) security cover to Bhojpuri actor-politician Pawan Singh, sources said on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued the order to the CRPF a day ago, considering a recent threat analysis report received from the intelligence bureau, the sources told ANI on condition of anonymity.

Also Read | Zubeen Garg Death Probe: Assam Police Officer and Late Singer's Cousin Sandipan Garg Arrested by SIT, Total 5 Arrests So Far.

The order comes days after Pawan Singh joined the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the elections in Bihar-- which are scheduled on November 6 and 11.

The CRPF is expected to provide security to Pawan Singh by Wednesday, according to sources privy to the development.

Also Read | IMC 2025: PM Narendra Modi Highlights Growing Opportunities in Technology, Says 'Now Is the Best Time To Invest, Innovate and Make in India' (Watch Video).

This security cover has been provided to Pawan Singh in Bihar following the MHA's order.

Pawan Singh is expected to secure a seat from the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar, as the actor has reportedly met with several senior party leaders in recent times.

Pawan Singh was a member of Bharatiya Janata Party but was expelled in 2024 due to his anti-party activities. The BJP had expelled him for running as an independent candidate in the Karakat Lok Sabha constituency, defying the party's official candidate from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Pawan Singh had announced his intention to contest the Karakat seat independently, a move that led to his expulsion.

The actor-cum-politician is in controversy over his ongoing dispute with his second wife, Jyoti Singh, which has made headlines again. Jyoti Singh has accused him of infidelity.

The primary contest in Bihar is between the incumbent National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and the Mahagathbandhan led by the RJD. In the current Bihar Assembly, comprising 243 members, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) consists of 131 members, with the BJP having 80 MLAs, JD(U) having 45, HAM(S) having 4, and the support of 2 Independent Candidates. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)