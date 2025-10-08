Guwahati, October 8: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the death of Assam's singer and composer Zubeen Garg, on Wednesday arrested Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sandipan Garg in connection with the case. According to official sources, the arrest took place shortly after Sandipan Garg appeared before the SIT at the CID headquarters in Guwahati for questioning. He is expected to be produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court later in the day.

Sandipan Garg, who is the cousin brother of the late singer, was reportedly aboard the yacht in Singapore where the incident leading to Zubeen's death occurred. He had earlier stated on social media that he had "fully cooperated" with the SIT during a marathon interrogation session earlier this week. The arrest marks another major development in the high-profile case that has gripped Assam's public and cultural circles for weeks. Zubeen Garg Death Probe: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Warns Members of Assam Association in Singapore.

The SIT, constituted under the direction of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to ensure a transparent and time-bound probe, has already arrested four individuals prior to Sandipan Garg's detention. On October 1, the team apprehended Zubeen's manager Siddharth Sharma and event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta who had coordinated the music festival in Singapore where the singer was supposed to perform. Both were booked under charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Pakistani Band Khudgharz Pays Emotional Tribute to Late Zubeen Garg With ‘Ya Ali’ Performance in Karachi – Watch Video.

Subsequently, two bandmates of Zubeen - musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and singer Amritprabha Mahanta - were taken into custody and remanded to 14-day police custody for further questioning. The SIT, led by CID Special DGP M. P. Gupta and Chief Investigating Officer Rosie Kalita, continues to explore multiple angles, including possible foul play and financial disputes surrounding the overseas event. Zubeen Garg's untimely death has left fans and colleagues in shock across the Northeast, with his family and well-wishers calling for justice and transparency in the ongoing probe.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2025 01:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).