New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): In order to manage the overall food security and to prevent hoarding and unscrupulous speculation, the government has imposed stock limits on wheat applicable to traders, wholesalers, retailers, big chain retailers and processors in all states and Union Territories.

The removal of licensing requirements, stock limits and movement restrictions on Specified Foodstuffs (Amendment) Order, 2025 is issued on May 27 and is applicable until March 31, 2026, for all states and Union Territories, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said in an official statement on Thursday.

The Wheat Stock limit are as under: Traders/Wholesaler: 3000 MT; Retailer: 10 MT for each Retail outlet; Big Chain Retailer: upto 10 MT for each retail outlet subject to maximum quantity of (10 multiplied by total no. of outlets) MT. This will be the maximum stock that can be held at all their retail outlets and depots put together; Processors: 70 per cent of Monthly Installed Capacity (MIC) multiplied by remaining months of FY 2025-26.

All wheat stocking entities are required to declare the stock position on every Friday on wheat stock portal which will be migrated in due course of time. Any entity which is found to have not registered on the portal or violates the stock limits will be subject to suitable punitive action under Section 6 & 7 of Essential Commodities Act,1955, as per the ministry.

In case the stocks held by above entities are higher than the above prescribed limit, they shall have to bring the same to the prescribed stock limits within 15 days of issue of the notification. Officials of Central and State Governments will be closely monitoring enforcement of these stock limits to ensure that no artificial scarcity of wheat is created in the country.

The Central government has procured 298.17 LMT wheat (upto 27.05.2025) through state agencies, FCI which is sufficient to meet requirements of PDS, OWS and other market intervention schemes. The Department of Food and Public Distribution is maintaining a close watch over the stock position of wheat to control prices and ensure easy availability in the country. (ANI)

