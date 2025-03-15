New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Amid a raging debate around the National Education Policy's three-language formula, CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat said the Centre had been insensitive towards the southern states' apprehensions and suggested all languages be given equal importance.

Karat noted that if all languages were treated equally instead of any one being imposed, one of them might automatically evolve as the "lingua franca".

A debate over allegations of Hindi imposition by the southern states has been further fuelled by the National Education Policy's (NEP) three-language formula that recommends students learn at least two native Indian languages.

This formula has been opposed by the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government, leading to a war of words between the state and Centre.

Tamil Nadu has historically opposed the three-language formula and remains the only state to never implement it.

Asked about the issue, Karat said in an interview with PTI that there was background to Tamil Nadu's apprehensions.

"In Tamil Nadu, the current fears stem from the insistence on having a three-language formula. But I think the current government has been totally insensitive to the fears and apprehensions of the people of Tamil Nadu," he said.

"That is, in some way or the other, Hindi (is) sought to be promoted. I think that has created these apprehensions," he said.

The larger question is that of the NEP. Education, being on the concurrent list, gives states equal right to decide policies, he added.

"We also have strong reservations about some aspects of this policy. Even our Kerala government, the LDF (Left Democratic Front) government has reservations. It is a broader question, not only about the imposition of Hindi. Education is a concurrent (list) subject and the bulk of education is run under the state (governments). But increasingly there is encroachment within that by the Centre," Karat told PTI.

"So, that's also one of the reasons in Tamil Nadu, the fears that there would be imposition, not only of Hindi, but imposition of various other models of values in education through the National Education Policy," the veteran CPI(M) leader added.

Karat suggested all languages be given equal importance to allow one of them to organically develop into the "lingua franca" -- a shared language of communication used between people whose main languages are different.

"We are a multilingual society. Even the Constitution recognises 22 languages. These are considered to be the national (official) languages. We consider all the languages have equal status," he said.

"So, in states with languages like Bengali or Telugu or Tamil or Punjabi, all these languages are flourishing languages and they are spoken by people in (these) states. Some of these states are bigger than many European countries. So, we have to recognise this diversity and recognise that language has its own course of development," Karat said.

No language can be imposed on others and it should be left to evolve on its own, he added.

"You cannot artificially say this language is going to be the official language and everybody has to accept it or study it or use it. Languages grow on their own through social interaction. You will find some languages get accepted by people who speak a different language. Just like English is now internationally found useful to learn and use. So, if Hindi acquires that sort of popularity, you will find people accepting it. But it is not (at) that stage now," Karat said.

"So, you should let all the languages develop, give them equal recognition and respect. And eventually one of the languages in India will acquire, I think, the status of 'lingua franca'. More people will acknowledge this language is to be used and spoken," he added.

