New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Amid the rising concerns of the new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron', India has issued new guidelines for the international passengers arriving in India, after some countries reported the cases of this variant.

According to an advisory issued by the Centre, the self-declaration board form on Air Suvidha Portal, which has the travel history of the last 14 days of all international passengers arriving in India, is filled completely before boarding.

"Separate holding area (while they are waiting for their RT-PCR test results), maybe demarcated for the passengers coming from 'at-risk' countries in each airport, with proper amenities for passengers, ensuring that COVID Appropriate Behavior is strictly followed including protocols to avoid congestion," the advisory said.

The new guidelines also said that airlines shall put in place a proper randomization process for testing about 5 per cent of the passengers in flights on arrival.

"Additional RT-PCR facilities, as required, may also be set up at all airports," it added.

"We are aware of the requirements of the new advisory and would be ready with all necessary arrangements on time keeping in mind the fresh guidelines and passenger convenience," a GMR spokesperson told ANI.

"We have made similar arrangements earlier as well during previous waves of the pandemic. We will ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocol during the stay of passengers inside the terminal," the spokesperson added.

Similarly, Genestrings lab is deploying its staff at the Delhi airport for testing the passengers for COVID is increased the testing capacity, as Delhi airport witnessed huge international arrival passengers on peak time.

"Genestrings is committed to ensuring full support to the airport operator as well as MoCA and is fully prepared. We anticipate a peak time traffic of about 800-1000 passengers, mainly from European countries at night and hence are working on ensuring adequate staffing at sampling area," Dr Gauri Agarwal founder and Director Genestrings Diagnostics told ANI.

Further, Agarwal said, "The Centre listed around 12 countries under 'high risk' category. Genestrings has advised to take proper protocol of testing and provide accurate results on time to the passengers.

The lab also aims to provide the test reports in four hours to reduce the waiting time period of the passengers by ensuring adequate requirements of staff. (ANI)

