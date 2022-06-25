Agartala, Jun 25 (PTI) The Centre has initiated steps to introduce flight service from Agartala to Kailashahar in Unakoti district to cater to the needs of Tripura's two districts - Unakoti and North -, an official said on Saturday.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has already built a new terminal building at Kailashahar Airport.

“The state has received a letter from the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation about its plan of introducing flight service from Agartala to Kailashahar Airport under the Udan scheme. We are examining the plan actively”, Tripura Government's Principal Secretary, Transport Department, LH Darlong told PTI.

He said the AAI built a new terminal building at Kailshahar airport but the runway, which was severely damaged by the flood in 2018, is not suitable for operating flight service.

“Since the matter came to our knowledge, we will take it up with the AAI authority for taking up repair work on the damaged runway at Kailashahar for introducing 12 seater flight service”, he said.

The Tripura government had approached the Civil Aviation Ministry to introduce flight service from Agartala to Kailashahar so that people living in Unakoti and the North district could access flight service, Darlong added.

