New Delhi, June 25: A 24-year-old Delhi Police constable allegedly died by suicide inside the police barrack in the national capital, an official said on Saturday.

"The Constable, identified as Jaimal Singh, committed suicide on Friday," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said. Delhi: Police Constable Dies by Suicide by Shooting Himself With His Service Rifle

Jaimal Singh is survived by his wife and a daughter. The official informed that legal proceedings under section 174 IPC have been initiated.

"He has been under treatment for depression for the past three months. This could probably be a cause for committing suicide," Guguloth said.

A suicide note was also recovered from the spot which was seized by the police and they are currently investigating the matter.

"The suicide note has been seized and is part of investigation. It looks like the Jaimal was undergoing some financial trouble which possibly forced him to take the extreme step," the official added.

It was officially learnt that in the suicide note, Jaimal had mentioned names of some of his colleagues. Commenting on it, the DCP said the police are checking its veracity.

