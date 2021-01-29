New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Justice Sunil Kumar Awasthi has tendered his resignation from the office with effect from January 2, 2021.

According to a notification by the Department of Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice, Justice Awasthi tendered his resignation in pursuance Article 217 (1) (a) of the Consitution.

Justice Awasthi, joined Judicial Service on October 15, 1985, as Civil Judge Class II and served in various capacities at different places as a Judicial Officer.

He was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on October 13, 2016, and later as Permanent Judge on March 17, 2018. (ANI)

