Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 10 (ANI): The Central Government has provided significant financial assistance to Uttarakhand to promote urban land and planning reforms.

Under Part-XA (Urban Land and Planning Reforms) of the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) Scheme 2025-26, Uttarakhand has been sanctioned Rs 264.50 crore as special assistance (loan), according to a release.

This financial support has been granted based on the recommendation of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The Uttarakhand government had submitted its proposal for this incentive through the PFMS portal, which was subsequently approved by the competent authority. The approved amount has been allocated for various proposed capital projects in the state, aimed at accelerating urban development, land management, and planning reforms. The Central Government has released the entire amount to the state in a single instalment.

Expressing gratitude to the Central Government, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, states are continuously receiving support for the development of their infrastructure.

He stated that this financial assistance will play a crucial role in promoting planned urban development, a modern land management system, and stronger infrastructure in Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister added that the state government is consistently working towards better urban planning, systematic development, and expansion of public facilities in urban areas.

With this assistance, the pace of balanced and sustainable development in cities across the state will increase, and citizens will benefit from improved urban amenities. (ANI)

